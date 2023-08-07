Romano believes Liverpool remain favourites to land Southampton star despite Chelsea connection

Fabrizio Romano believes Liverpool remain the favourites to land Romeo Lavia this summer.

The Reds’ need for a defensive midfielder has become more urgent after the departure of key players in that position. Fabinho was sold to Al Ittihad for £42 million, and Jordan Henderson was transferred to Al-Ettifaq for £12 million. Additionally, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita had already left the club on free transfers earlier in the summer.

Liverpool has made some midfield reinforcements, signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. However, the failure to adequately replace Fabinho could prove detrimental to their performance in the upcoming season.

Liverpool have seen two bids worth £37m and £42m rejected by Southampton for the defensive midfielder who stand firm on their £50m price tag.

But Romano believes Liverpool are going to approach Southampton with a new bid again. on Monday’s DeBrief podcast, he said:

“Liverpool are favourites because they have been bidding for him for weeks. They have remained in contact with people close to the player and with Southampton. Chelsea are always there becasue he is a player that is very much appreciated by the people in Chelsea’s board specially Joe Shields, as i mentioned many times, he is man who almost created the Romeo as a player at Southampton and before at Manchester City academy, so there is obviously this connection. But at the moment sources believes Liverpool remains the favourite. The expectations is for Liverpool to approach Southampton again with a new bid. Their first bid for £37m and second bid for 42m were both rejected. I think Liverpool will now try again for Lavia. The player is also keen on the move. So it is on Liverpool now but I think this week they have to accelerate because they need players in that position.”

The lack of significant transfer activity in addressing this crucial position has left Liverpool fans frustrated, as they are concerned about the team’s prospects going into the new season.

As negotiations with Southampton continue, the Anfield faithful hope that their club can secure the signing of Romeo Lavia to bolster their midfield and enhance their chances of success in the upcoming campaign.