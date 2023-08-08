Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Japanese international goalkeeper Zion Suzuki in recent weeks.

A report from the Athletic claims that the 20-year-old goalkeeper has now snubbed the opportunity to move to Old Trafford and he will join Belgian club Sint-Truidense instead.

The Japanese goalkeeper is highly rated and he could have been a quality long-term acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United recently signed Andre Onana as a replacement for David De Gea and they might need to sign another goalkeeper before the summer transfer window closes.

Dean Henderson has been linked with a move away from the club as the 26-year-old seeks regular game time in the Premier League. The Red Devils will have to replace him if the 26-year-old ends up leaving this summer.

Suzuki could have been a quality long-term option and he would have been the ideal understudy to Onana.

The report from the Athletic claims that Manchester United had already agreed on a fee with his club Urawa Red Diamonds but the player has decided to move to Belgium instead.

The 20-year-old probably feels that he will get more game time at the Belgian club and that would be ideal for his development.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United switch the attention towards another goalkeeper in the remaining days of the window.

The Red Devils will begin their Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday and they will hope to get the necessary reinforcements signed before that.