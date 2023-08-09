Exclusive: Liverpool journalist has a feeling the Reds will sign Romeo Lavia

Liverpool’s transfer window over the last few weeks has been dominated by their pursuit of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and a reliable Liverpool journalist has a feeling the Reds will sign the youngster over the coming weeks.

Liverpool are known to get their deals done quickly and it is rare that they have one bid rejected, never mind the three that have been turned down by Southampton so far for Lavia. It has left many fans of the Merseyside club wondering what is going on and writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Liverpool journalist Neil Jones has stated that he has a feeling that both clubs will find a compromise to get the transfer over the line.

Jones wrote: “Liverpool sources were saying earlier in the summer that £50m for Lavia was excessive, but that was before the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson amplified their need for a midfielder. I get the impression that the club have looked at the market for potential No.6s/deep-lying midfielders and have not been too impressed, hence the fact they’ve circled back to Lavia. He’s certainly a gamble, given his age, the amount of games he’s played and the fact he’s a very different kind of player to Fabinho, more of a builder than a destroyer. The plus side is that he clearly has a high ceiling, his wages are relatively low and he wants to come to Liverpool. My feeling is that a compromise will be found, but it probably should have been found already.”

Jurgen Klopp is in need of a new number six and with the season just days away, the German boss will want the position addressed as soon as possible.

If Liverpool pay £50m, they will get the player, and the Reds’ rebuild of their midfield will be complete, having already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai during this summer’s transfer window.