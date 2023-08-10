Fabrizio Romano’s definitive update on Jurgen Klopp’s situation at Liverpool

Ahead of the new Premier League season, rumours are rife that Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, isn’t particularly happy with his lot.

According to Football Transfers, the German has let it be known that he’s unhappy with the backing in the transfer market from owners, FSG, and also feels that he’s taken the club as far as he can.

?| This summer “promises to be Liverpool’s biggest rebuild for a generation.” [@MsiDouglas] — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) March 4, 2023

Though it’s true that Liverpool were largely a disappointment during the 2022/23 campaign, Klopp isn’t known as a quitter, and there’s no suggestion either that the owners are unhappy with him.

There’s a risk that the Reds could miss out on one of their targets in Romeo Lavia, and that is possibly what’s behind the German’s ire, given that the club perhaps haven’t been as busy as he might like this summer.

Chelsea have submitted formal bid to Southampton for Roméo Lavia worth £48m fee ?? #CFC Negotiations ongoing between clubs as Liverpool last proposal was worth £45m and rejected. pic.twitter.com/6NjHx5o8ZB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2023

The information that Football Transfers have released, however, doesn’t tally with that received by reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

‘Honestly, I’ve nothing on rumours of Jurgen Klopp wanting to leave Liverpool. He’s completely focused on the job, he’s involved in transfer decisions, nothing has changed,’ he wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘I don’t know what will happen in 2024, because in football one year is like ten years in other jobs.’

More Stories / Latest News Huge development in Harry Kane’s situation sees Tottenham man having to make quick decision Exclusive: Bayern make a surprise move for Chelsea stalwart Exclusive: Saudi option emerges for La Liga man that prefers Barcelona switch

As Romano states, a season in football is a lifetime and things can, and often do, change in the blink of an eye.

From Liverpool’s perspective, they need to improve in all aspects in 2023/24, and ensure that they’re not playing catch up throughout the early weeks of the campaign.

That may require one or two late window additions for Klopp and his staff to be totally happy, and it remains to be seen what will happen thereafter on the Anfield bench.