(Video) Worrying scenes for Arsenal as Jurrien Timber goes down injured

Arsenal have scored two goals against Nottingham Forest in the game’s first half but the Londoners’ celebrations may have been dampened.

Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka fired Mikel Arteta’s side into a two-nil first-half lead against Steve Cooper’s Reds during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

And although Nketiah’s strike was a brilliant effort, Saka’s long-range curling stunner has undoubtedly been the moment of the game so far.

However, despite the Gunners’ excellent performance for the game’s first 50 minutes, there will be a major cause for concern after summer signing Jurrien Timber was forced off through injury shortly after the second-half kick-off.

Making a late challenge on a Forest player in the first half, Timber, despite being booked, came off worse and appeared to injure his knee.

Despite carrying on and coming back out for the game’s second half, the former Ajax defender could not continue after falling to the ground unchallenged.

