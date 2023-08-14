Pundit massively impressed with Newcastle United ‘monster’

Newcastle United ran riot against Aston Villa last weekend and one of the game’s most impressive players was goalscorer and debutant Sandro Tonali.

That is the view of former Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes the Italian midfielder has the potential to be considered the best signing of the season.

Having joined Newcastle United from AC Milan in a deal worth £55 million (Sky Sports) earlier in the summer window, expectation, as well as excitement around the 23-year-old, has understandably been brewing.

Although Tonali featured heavily during the Magpies’ pre-season, all eyes were on his competitive debut on Saturday afternoon against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

What has Stan Collymore said about Sandro Tonali?

Failing to disappoint, it took the former AC Milan star just six minutes to get the Gallowgate End off their feet. Opening the game’s scoring by way of an emphatic diving volley, Tonali’s debut will be remembered and spoken about for years to come.

And despite putting in a top-class performance against his boyhood club, Collymore has been hugely complimentary of the Brescia youth academy graduate.

“Sandro Tonali was excellent and worthy of special mention,” the ex-attacker said in an exclusive interview.

“He got his debut goal and looks the real deal. Physically, he is a monster.

“He looks like he can ride tackles from opposition players and travel box-to-box effortlessly. I was really impressed, and for £55 million, which is what Newcastle paid AC Milan for him, it wouldn’t surprise me if, come the end of the season, we’re sat here saying the Italian is the ‘signing of the season’.”

Is the praise for Tonali premature, or is the Italian on course to becoming one of the Premier League’s best midfielders? – Let us know what you think in the comments below.