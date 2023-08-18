West Ham ahead of Premier League rivals in race for exciting winger

Not before time it seems that West Ham are finally getting their act together in the transfer market, and if David Moyes can land the targets that the east Londoners are currently being linked with, the Hammers could have a fantastic squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Scot and his board appeared to have made a huge error in waiting until Declan Rice was sold to Arsenal before placing bids for any potential new stars, but they’re now getting business done.

James Ward-Prowse has followed Edson Alvarez, whilst there are rumours that talks are ongoing for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and the club are favourites to land Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Kostantinos Mavropanos was close to Serie A move last week — West Ham are now leading the race to sign him ???? #WHUFC Negotiations advancing with Stuttgart and Italian clubs also believe Dinos will join West Ham. Focus on Mavropanos as Maguire deal currently off. pic.twitter.com/AYXDtrxdUM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2023

It doesn’t appear that the Hammers are stopping there either, with The Independent (subscription required) noting that the club are already ahead of Man City and Tottenham Hotspur in the chase for Rennes hugely exciting star, Jeremy Doku.

The outlet note that they are the only club that have made an offer at this point, though it’s lower than the £50m asking price that the Ligue Un side require.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Former Southampton, Arsenal and Everton player Theo Walcott retires 21-year-old South American admired by Liverpool and West Ham Jurgen Klopp holds talks with €30m-rated ace regarding Liverpool transfer

Chelsea are also believed to be interested given that they’ve recently missed out on the signing of Michal Olise and, intriguingly, it’s Olise’s Crystal Palace team-mate, Eberechi Eze, that could be a secondary target for all of those clubs that miss out on Doku’s capture.