West Ham and Everton keen on 22-year-old Portuguese attacker

West Ham United and Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Porto winger Goncalo Borges.

A report from Fabrizio Romano claims that the two English clubs could make a move for the 22-year-old Portuguese winger towards the end of the window and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Porto.

The winger has a contract with the Portuguese club until the summer of 2027 and he is unlikely to be available on a bargain.

West Ham and Everton could definitely use quality attacking reinforcements and Borges would be a superb long-term addition.

The 22-year-old will add pace, flair and goals to the side. He managed to score 5 goals last season and he will look to play regular first-team football this year.

Everton looked quite underwhelming going forward last year and they are yet to replace Anthony Gordon properly. The 22-year-old Portuguese winger could be the ideal alternative for Gordon who joined Newcastle midway through last season.

Meanwhile, West Ham were overly dependent on Jarrod Bowen in the attack last season and they need more quality at their disposal.

They will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season and they need a deeper squad with more quality to do well across multiple competitions.

Borges is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League if there is a concrete proposal on the table and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.