More bad news for West Ham as David Moyes misses out on another signing

It’s going from bad to worse in the transfer market for David Moyes, with news that West Ham are going to miss out on another summer target.

The east Londoners have either seen players turn down their overtures or their current club not accepting the bids that the Hammers have made.

With less than two weeks to go until the start of the 2023/24 campaign, it’s brought the lack of signings for Moyes into sharp focus.

In hindsight, not handing the manager any money to allow him to bring players in at the start of the window has to go down as a massive error from David Sullivan.

The chairman had appeared content to wait until the Declan Rice deal was finally done and dusted before opening the purse strings for Moyes.

That way of working, coming after a season in which West Ham won the Europa Conference League and were looking to move to the next level, has surely set the club back yet again.

Unless they can get bodies in over the next few weeks, they risk playing catch up with their opponents and there’s even the possibility of the squad being weaker at the start of the new season than it was at the end of 2022/23. That’s unforgivable.

EXCLUSIVE: Ajax are set to hijack West Ham deal to sign Manchester City top talent Carlos Borges, here we go! ???? #Ajax Verbal agreement in place, player will be in Amsterdam for medical tests soon as sources close to Ajax confirm. West Ham, close but Ajax hijacked the deal. pic.twitter.com/WQdSd0IJlo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

The latest player that the east Londoners won’t be signing is Man City’s Carlos Borges.

West Ham did apparently have a verbal agreement with the player, but as reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, notes, Ajax have hijacked the deal at the 11th hour.