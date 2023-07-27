Sky Sports journo says West Ham are on the verge of completing great signing

West Ham United are closing in on signing Carlos Borges from Manchester City.

That’s according to Sky Sports News journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who claims the Hammers are edging closer to finalising a deal to sign the Cityzens’ stand-out academy winger.

Although 19-year-old Borges still has 12 months left on his contract, failure to be promoted to Pep Guardiola’s senior first-team is likely to see him push for a move elsewhere in order to get regular minutes.

And speaking about the Hammers’ links to the young Portuguese forward, Sheth, who spoke on Sky Sports News recently, said: “He’s a Portugal under-19 international who is very highly-rated.

“It is possibly a movement towards what Tim Steidten is trying to do.

“Scouring the Premier League as well as European football.

“He is trying to bring in not only experienced players, but young players for the future at West Ham United.

“I would expect that one to go through sooner rather than later.”