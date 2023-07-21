West Ham United are closing in on a deal to sign Carlos Borges from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old Portuguese attacker is highly rated in England and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality addition for the Hammers.

As per reports, Brighton were keen on signing the player as well but the Hammers are set to win the race for his signature.

The attacker will cost the London club £14 million and it remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running at the London club.

West Ham are in need of attacking reinforcements and Borges would be a solid long-term investment for them.

Borges will look to get some first team action under his belt at West Ham. He was unlikely to get regular game time at Manchester City and a move away from the club would be ideal for him.

The Hammers have done well to nurture talented young players in recent seasons and they will hope that Borges can fulfil his tremendous potential with them.

The £14 million fee could look like a bargain if West Ham manage to get the best out of him in the coming seasons.