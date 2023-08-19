Video: Luis Diaz’s spectacular acrobatic goal levels the score 1-1 against Bournemouth

Liverpool are back in the game after a poor start thanks to a spectacular acrobatic goal from Luis Diaz.

The play began with Diogo Jota delivering a pass, which deflected off a defender before reaching Diaz. Diaz’s exceptional first touch saw him flick the ball up for himself before executing a skillful acrobatic finish past Neto.

The breathtaking goal had a transformative effect on the atmosphere at Anfield, lifting the spirits of both the team and the home supporters.

Watch the goal: