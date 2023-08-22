Video: Declan Rice appears to forget he’s now at Arsenal with bizarre interview blunder

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice made a bizarre slip-up in his post-match interview last night as he discussed his role in the win over Crystal Palace.

The England international left West Ham for Arsenal this summer and has started well for the Gunners, with the player explaining his new role under Mikel Arteta.

Whilst discussing if he can attack and shoot more, Rice says he’s been encouraged to do that more ‘here at West Ham’…

It’s not entirely clear if Rice simply forgot which club he’s at or if he mis-spoke slightly, perhaps meaning that he’s been told to shoot more here (at Arsenal) and also at his former club West Ham.

