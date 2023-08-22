Chelsea have reportedly sounded out Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun over a surprise potential transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Gunners value Balogun at around £50million, with Monaco already seeing a £34m offer for the USA international rejected as Chelsea now seem to weigh up joining the race, according to the Evening Standard.

Balogun impressed on loan at Reims last season but it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to get regular playing time for Arsenal this term, with Eddie Nketiah starting the first two Premier League games of the season for Mikel Arteta’s side.

This doesn’t bode well for Balogun, especially as there’s also Gabriel Jesus to return from injury, so a move to Chelsea might work out well for the 22-year-old.

Mauricio Pochettino currently has Christopher Nkunku out injured, and it’s not yet clear if summer signing Nicolas Jackson is quite ready to be first choice up front.

Balogun could, therefore, be a good option for the Blues if they can come up with enough money to persuade their rivals to sell.

Fabrizio Romano has reported his understanding of the Balogun-Chelsea links here.