Super agent to arrive in Barcelona to seal deal for Man City outcast

It’s all systems go for Man City in the final days of the transfer window, as the reigning European and Premier League champions look to do the business that will help them challenge for all of the game’s major honours once again during the 2023/24 campaign.

Pep Guardiola will understand that he needs cover in certain areas, particularly given the injuries to both John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne.

There’s also the opportunity to move fringe players on, and those that don’t have a future with the club.

Joao Cancelo definitely falls into the second bracket and, after Bayern Munich decided against taking up a loan option on him at the end of the 2022/23 season, his agent, Jorge Mendes, will be flying into Barcelona on Friday to tie up the loose ends of a loan switch to the blaugranes – according to AS.

The Catalan club have long needed a right-back to complement the rest of their defence, with Xavi not convinced by Sergino Dest, and clearly not happy at having to station either Jules Kounde or Sergi Roberto there.

Cancelo would give them a more physical and mobile option, and may yet prove to be one of the signings of the summer for the club.

The outlet also note that the future of Ansu Fati will be discussed at the meeting, with several Premier League clubs believed to be interested in the youngster.