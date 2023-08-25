Chelsea team news: Moises Caicedo starts as Blues host Luton

It’s 15th plays 17th on Friday night as Luton Town head to Stamford Bridge and their next Premier League test against Chelsea.

After seeing his expensively assembled side humbled at the London Stadium against West Ham last week, Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to set the record straight against the English top-flight’s new boys.

Record British transfer, Moises Caicedo, will make his first start for his new club since signing from Brighton and Hove Albion, and he’s joined in midfield by Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez.

The hosts will start with three centre-backs in Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill, whilst captain, Ben Chilwell and Malo Gusto will provide the width on the flanks.

Robert Sanchez once again keeps goal whilst Nicolas Jackson will partner Raheem Sterling up front.

Injuries notwithstanding, it’s about the strongest XI that Pochettino could pick, and that’s an ominous warning for a Luton side that conceded four on their only previous Premier League outing against Brighton on the opening day.

The Hatters are going to have to play on the front foot if they want to get anything out of the match, whilst also ensure that they don’t leave themselves too open at the back.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Spain’s World Cup winners refuse to play unless Luis Rubiales resigns “I draw a line” – Newcastle’s Eddie Howe sends word of warning to Jurgen Klopp West Ham allow keeper to leave on a season-long loan

From Chelsea’s point of view, they mustn’t look to force the game if things are coming off in the opening exchanges.

They had enough possession at West Ham to have won the game but couldn’t execute their chances when they arrived. Pochettino will be hoping to put that right tonight.