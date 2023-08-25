Video: Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead with simple finish

Luton Town had been game opponents at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea despite Raheem Sterling’s incredible first-half opener, but they were undone by the same player in the 68th minute.

The Hatters were beginning to get on top even though they were a goal down, before a swift break from the hosts saw the ball moved out wide to Malo Gusto whose pinpoint cross was turned in by Sterling.

It was a simple finish from the England international and the visitors will surely be disappointed that he was allowed so much space in the middle of the penalty area.

STERLING AT THE DOUBLE! ? pic.twitter.com/crN6HKqsz3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and FuboTV