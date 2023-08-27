Video: Darwin Nunez scores again to inspire stunning Liverpool comeback

Liverpool have come back from a goal down and a man down to beat Newcastle 2-1.

Darwin Nunez who has not been a starter for Jurgen Klopp in the opening three games made an instant impact from the bench inspiring a stunning comeback.

He came on for Mac Allister in the 77th minute and just four minutes after coming on, he equalised for Liverpool with a sublime finish.

And he single handedly completed the comeback with a deadly finish past Pope in the 93rd minute after Mo Salah picked him out with a perfect pass.

Watch the winner: