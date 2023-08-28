Leicester City player set to undergo medical at European club today

Leicester City’s Victor Kristiansen is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Serie A side Bologna.

That’s according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims the Danish defender is set to move on loan but could see his switch turn permanent.

That’s because Bologna are thought to have successfully negotiated a clause in the 20-year-old’s transfer that would allow them to sign him permanently this time next year on a four-year deal.

Having only joined Leicester City from Copenhagen in January, Kristiansen, who is valued at £12 million, has featured in 14 matches, in all competitions, providing one assist.