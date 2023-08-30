Brighton looking to gazump Tottenham in race to sign continental ace

With two days left of the summer window some late transfer shenanigans could well be the order of the day, and Brighton are seemingly already getting in amongst it, trying to gazump Tottenham’s move for Ansu Fati.

The Barcelona youngster had appeared to be reticent to any move away from the Catalan giants, but after 16-year-old Lamine Yamal was handed a start ahead of him in Barca’s last couple of games, the attacker will have known that he needed to move to get regular game time.

Seen by many as the natural heir to Lionel Messi, things spiralled downhill for Fati ever since he suffered from a knee injury which he’s never really got over.

Though he’s nowhere close to the player that also burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old, he does still know where the goal is, as he proved when playing against Tottenham in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.

It may even have been around this point where a potential loan move was first mooted.

Spurs still appear to be the most likely destination for the player if he does move on, however, as Mundo Deportivo note, Brighton and Hove Albion have made a late bid for his services, and given the way in which Roberto De Zerbi has his team playing, there’s an obvious allure for Fati.