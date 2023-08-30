Fabrizio Romano says ‘here we go’ for major Manchester City transfer deal

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on completing the transfer of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Fabrizio Romano has given this deal the ‘here we go’ treatment, which is the journalist’s trademark that often sends football fans wild as it means the deal is as good as done.

See Romano’s tweet below as he says it’s just a few final details that need resolving now before it’s signed off, which seems to be a matter of when rather than if…

Nunes impressed in his time at Wolves and his departure will be a big loss for the club, especially after Ruben Neves’ departure earlier this summer.

City, meanwhile, will hope that this signing can help them replace Ilkay Gundogan, and cope a little better while Kevin De Bruyne is out injured.

Pep Guardiola’s side won the treble last season and have arguably just got even stronger since then with signings like this one, as well as Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Jeremy Doku this summer.

