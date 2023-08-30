Video: Doncaster take shock lead against Everton in Carabao Cup

It’s a fair bet that Sean Dyche is reading his Everton players the riot act at half-time of their Carabao Cup tie against Doncaster Rovers.

The League Two side, currently the worst professional side in the country, had taken the game to their Premier League counterparts, and just before half time a static Toffees defence didn’t see Joe Ironside nipping around the back to get his head on a cross and power the hosts ahead.

If the score stays the same, it could be one of English football’s biggest ever cup shocks.

?GOAL | Doncaster 1-0 Everton | Joe Ironside pic.twitter.com/ONExGGyCnq — Footy Goals (@footygoals01) August 30, 2023

Goal! | Joe Ironside | Doncaster Rovers 1-0 Evertonpic.twitter.com/LvELoHjH1S — FootColic ?? (@FootColic) August 30, 2023

Pictures from ESPN and SuperSport