Man United confirm the signing of Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon

Things can change very quickly in football as we know, with Man United confirming the loan signing of Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon just a few days after it appeared that Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella was on the way to Old Trafford.

Playing the Spaniard in their midweek Carabao Cup game against AFC Wimbledon appears to be behind the Red Devils reticence to see the deal for Cucurella through to completion.

His countryman, Reguilon, gets the chance to impress in his place, though a break clause in January would suggest United are only looking at this transfer as a short-term option.

Official, confirmed. Sergio Reguilón has joined Manchester United on loan deal from Tottenham. ??? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/CS2567MKhb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

That said, if the left-back impresses Erik ten Hag enough, the Dutchman could take the view that Luke Shaw has it all to do to dislodge Reguilon when he’s fit to do so.

It’s a super turn of events for the player who was sent on loan by Spurs to Atletico Madrid last season. Clearly, there’s no future for him at White Hart Lane, so it’s incumbent upon him to prove that the north Londoners are wrong to move him on again so soon.

Man United play Arsenal on Sunday in a Premier League epic, and Reguilon will surely relish playing against the Gunners, given his Tottenham connection.