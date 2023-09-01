Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat for weeks.

Recently, there have been reports that Premier League side Fulham have now entered the race to sign the 27-year-old Moroccan international.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the Red Devils will negotiate with the Italian club once again in order to sign the Moroccan international and Fulham are no longer involved in the race right now.

Apparently, the midfielder wants to move to Old Trafford and he would not consider a move to any other club as long as the Red Devils are in the race.

Manchester United need to bring in midfield reinforcements and Amrabat would be a quality acquisition.

The 27-year-old showed his quality in the recently concluded World Cup and he helped his country reach the semifinals of the competition. His aggression, work rate, determination and tenacity impressed one and all throughout the tournament. He has been a key player for Fiorentina as well.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could not have come at a better time for the midfielder. He will look to make his mark in English football and joining one of the biggest clubs in the world will be a tempting proposition.

Manchester United have sanctioned the departure of Fred earlier this summer and they will have to replace the Brazilian. Amrabat could prove to be an upgrade on him.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils manage to get the deal done before the transfer window closes.