‘Senior Man United figures’ and Erik Ten Hag in disagreement over Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United could be one of the busiest teams during Friday’s transfer deadline.

Not only do the Red Devils still need a new midfielder, but after losing Luke Shaw through injury for several months, the club have been forced to search for a new left-back as well.

Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella emerged as a surprise option earlier in the week, but with United keen to include a clause that could see any deal cut short in January, the Blues’ number three became an unattainable target. Erik Ten Hag has since turned his attention to Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon.

Sergio Reguilón to Manchester United, here we go! Verbal agreement in place with Tottenham on loan deal ?? #MUFC Understand medical tests are taking place right now! ? There will be clause to break loan deal in January. Marc Cucurella deal, OFF. pic.twitter.com/IWjIucXcb2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

The 26-year-old Spanish full-back isn’t the only possible deadline arrival though. Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, who has remained a target for Ten Hag throughout the summer, looks to be closing in on a switch to Old Trafford are continually being left out of his side’s matchday squads.

However, despite the midfielder’s relentless links to Manchester United, according to a recent report from the Manchester Evening News, there are some ‘senior club figures’ who have not been ‘wholly convinced’ by the Moroccoan’s ability.

Ten Hag remains a fan though and, according to these latest reports, is ‘pushing to be reunited’ with the midfielder, whom he managed at Dutch side Utrecht earlier in his career.