Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has proven to be a resounding success since joining the Premier League champions.

The 23-year-old striker played a key role as Pep Guardiola’s side won the treble last season.

According to a report from Daily Star, the Premier League outfit are now looking to offer him a massive new contract in order to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Saudi Arabian clubs.

Haaland earns around £375,000 a week right now which makes him Manchester City’s joint-highest earner alongside club captain Kevin De Bruyne. Apparently the new deal could see him earn £600,000 a week.

Haaland is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world and it is not surprising that Manchester City are prepared to do everything in their power to keep him at the club for as long as possible.

The 23-year-old is still quite young and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience.

He has all the attributes to develop into the next superstar and he could help Manchester City win multiple trophies in the coming years.

Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past as well and it will be interesting to see if the striker decides to commit his long-term future to Manchester City by signing the lucrative contract. The extension would make it difficult for clubs like Real Madrid to lure him in the coming seasons.