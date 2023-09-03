Manchester United took a first-half lead against Arsenal during Sunday afternoon’s blockbuster Premier League clash at the Emirates but Martin Odegaard responded just moments later.

After being the worst of the two sides during the game’s opening 27 minutes, the Red Devils have taken an unlikely lead.

Forging a quick counter-attack thanks to some smart thinking by midfielder Christian Eriksen, United, thanks to Rashford, were able to break Arsenal’s back line and get the better of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Check out the moment the England international opened the scoring below.

However, clearly determined to get what they deserved, the Gunners responded almost immediately thanks to an emphatic strike from captain Martin Odegaard.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports.