West Ham United are reportedly looking to sign Andre Gray on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old is currently a free agent and he has been linked with a number of clubs recently.

According to reports, West Ham are lining up a move for him along with the former Manchester United striker Jesse Lingard.

The Hammers could certainly use more quality and depth in the attack and Gray would be a useful acquisition. Signing him on a free transfer to prove to be intelligent business as well.

Gray has played for a number of clubs and he has significant experience of English football as well.

The opportunity to join a club like West Ham will be an exciting one for him and the 32-year-old is likely to be tempted.

The Hammers struggled in the attack last season. Players like Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio struggled to find the back of the net consistently.

It will be interesting to see if summer signing Mohammed Kudus can hit the ground running and improve West Ham in the attack. Gray could prove to be a quality understudy to the Ghana international if he joins West Ham.