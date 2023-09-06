Liverpool FC transfer news expert Neil Jones has discussed the potential list of names who could replace Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian superstar ends up leaving Anfield.

Salah’s future is in some doubt at the moment, with strong interest from Saudi Arabia giants Al Ittihad, who are still able to cause Liverpool serious worry over their star player’s future as the transfer window there remains open, unlike in Europe’s big five leagues.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Jones discussed a long list of names who could be in the frame to replace Salah if he were to leave Merseyside, though it’s also fair to say he’s not hugely optimistic about how likely it would actually be that LFC could persuade the likes of Bukayo Saka to join, while others like Leroy Sane or Jarrod Bowen might not be ideal even if they are in the mix.

Jones is a fan of AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and one imagines there are plenty of other Reds fans who would also welcome those talents to the club, even if keeping Salah is surely the best option.

The reporter also mentioned Juventus forward Federico Chiesa as someone he knows Liverpool have previously looked at.

“Life after Salah is something Liverpool, of course, will know they have to prepare for. Even if they are to resist this latest Saudi assault, you would feel like it would only be a matter of time before it rears its head again, and with Salah having less than two years remaining on his Reds contract, it feels unlikely that he would sign another,” Jones wrote.

“If I look at players Liverpool have liked previously, none jump out now as obvious signings. Bukayo Saka would be virtually impossible to get out of Arsenal, while Son Heung-min’s age makes him a no-go.

“Jarrod Bowen probably isn’t at the level required, whereas the likes of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Federico Chiesa have all had their ups and downs. Chiesa was definitely someone Liverpool looked at previously.

“If Salah was to leave, I would lean towards Liverpool maybe targeting someone a little different in terms of profile; still quick, still capable of scoring and creating, but maybe not someone who will simply look to take over from Salah as the main goalscorer.

“I love Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at Napoli, Rafa Leao of Milan is a really interesting player, and I’m convinced that Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is bound for the top. Whoever they did sign, however, would have huge boots to fill!”