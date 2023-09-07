Germany vs Japan: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Germany take on Japan in an international friendly, on Saturday 9th of September, at the Volkswagen Arena, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was in the World Cup Group stage in 2022, when Japan came from behind to beat Germany 2-1. Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring in the 33rd minute from the spot, before 75th and 83rd minute goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano won Japan the game.

Germany lost their last outing 2-0 to Colombia back in June this year. Goals from Luis Diaz and Juan Cuadrado to win Colombia the game.

Japan won their last outing, smashing Peru 4-1 at the Sulta City Stadium. Goals from Hiroki Ito, Kaoru Mitoma, Junya Ito and Daizen Maeda for Japan, with a consolation goal for Peru from Christofer Gonzales.

How to watch Germany vs Japan

Date: Saturday, September 9th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Channel: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Volkswagen Arena

Team News:

Germany have left out goalkeeper Bernd Leno and have instead included Oliver Baumann in the squad. Pascal Grob of Brighton has also received a call up to the squad, alongside Kevin Schade from Brentford.

Japan have recalled Takehiro Tomiyasu to the squad, but has left out Takumi Minamino. Other familiar faces included in the squad are Karou Mitoma and Wataru Endo.

Predicted XI:

Germany: Ter Stegen, Rudiger, Can, Thiaw, Gosens, Gundogen, Kimmich, Henrichs, Musialia, Wirtz, Havertz.

Japan: Nakamura, H. Ito, Taniguchi, Itakura, Tomiyasu, Mitoma, Morita, Endo, J. Ito, Furuhashi, Kamada.