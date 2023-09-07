Legendary England striker emerges as favourite for Championship managerial return

Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney has emerged as a potential target for Birmingham City, should current manager John Eustace make the switch to Rangers.

With Birmingham City’s current manager Eustace being targeted by Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, the Blues are already compiling a list of possible replacements, with Rooney leading the way, as reported by The Daily Mirror.

It is known that Rooney would like the return to English football, and wants to “rebuild” his managerial career in England, after his two year spell in charge of Derby County.

Rooney is currently managing in The United States with DC United, sitting 9th in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

Meanwhile Birmingham City sit 4th in the Championship, after their great start to the 2023/24 campaign. Victories against Plymouth Argyle, Bristol City and Leeds United, along with draws to Millwall and Swansea, leave the Blues sat on 11 points in their first five games.

