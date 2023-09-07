Newcastle owners in talks over £60 million mega-deal with Chelsea

Chelsea are yet to find a front-of-shirt sponsor.

Playing in a plain blue shirt after the club’s deal with telecoms giants Three ended at the end of last season, Chelsea are yet to find a replacement.

Although reaching an agreement with film production and distribution providers Paramount, a block put in place by the Premier League due to a potential conflict of interest with the league’s US broadcasters, scuppered the deal, leaving Todd Boehly in need of finding a new commercial partner.

And according to recent reports, Chelsea are now in talks with Saudi Arabian firm Riyadh Air over a possible deal that could be worth as much as £60 million.

The reason this potential deal is so controversial is because Riyadh Air are owned by the same group that owns Newcastle United; PIF.

So if an agreement is reached and Chelsea end up being sponsored by Riyadh Air, it will basically mean Newcastle United’s owners have handed money over to one of their biggest Premier League rivals.