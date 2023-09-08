Video: Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez produces insane pass against Ecuador

Argentina beat Ecuador 1-0 in the important World Cup qualifier match last night.

Lionel Messi scored the only goal of the game for the World Cup winners and it was a goal worth winning any game.

In the 78th minute, Messi stepped up to take the free-kick from almost 20 yards out and curled one in straight to the top left corner leaving the Ecuador goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

However, another Argentine talent also took the spotlight. Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, just 22, wowed fans with an audacious improvised back-heel flick pass during the game.

Instead of halting his stride, Fernandez deftly assisted a teammate on the run, starting off a Argentina counterattack.

This silky pass has since gone viral.

Watch the pass below: