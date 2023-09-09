Newcastle United are hoping to agree on a new contract with Bruno Guimaraes.

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies have made significant progress in negotiations with the 25-year-old’s camp regarding a contract extension.

Guimaraes has been a key player for Newcastle since joining the club and he is an indispensable asset for them. Keeping him at the club for the long run should be a top priority for Newcastle as they look to build a site capable of winning major trophies.

Romano claims that the agreement between the two parties is now on the verge of being completed after positive talks over the last 10 days. Newcastle will still need to iron out the final details before an agreement is finalised.

Guimaraes is entering his peak years and he will be a key player for Newcastle in the coming seasons.

EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle make significant progress in negotiations to extend Bruno Guimarães contract, agreement now on the verge of being completed ?????? Positive secret talks took place last 10 days — still final details to iron out then time to sign. Bruno’s new deal, close ? pic.twitter.com/URFVwfcOrL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2023

The Magpies have already qualified for the Champions league and they will now want to compete for league titles and major trophies.

Newcastle are an ambitious club with ample resources and an exciting squad at their disposal. The 25-year-old will certainly fancy his chances of fulfilling his ambitions with them in the coming seasons. It is no surprise that the midfielder is now closing in on a new deal with the club.

The agreement would showcase the player’s faith in Newcastle’s project and the club’s admiration for the player as well.