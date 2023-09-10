Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Martin Odegaard regarding a contract extension.

According to Fabrizio Romano, discussions are currently ongoing between the two parties regarding a new deal and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can secure the agreement soon.

Odegaard has been a key player for Arsenal since joining the club and he was outstanding for them last season.

The 24-year-old Norwegian international chipped in with 15 goals and eight assists in the Premier League and helped Arsenal challenge for the league title.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has established himself as one of the best playmakers in the league and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

Odegaard could be an indispensable asset for Arsenal in the coming seasons and it makes sense for the club to secure his long-term future.

Apart from his ability as a midfielder, Odegaard has impressed with his leadership qualities as well. The Arsenal captain is a key member of Mikel Arteta’s dressing room and his influence extends beyond the pitch.

Arsenal are planning to continue talks with Martin Ødegaard over new long term deal in the next weeks/months — discussions ongoing ??? #AFC Ødegaard could be next top player to sign new deal after Saliba, Gabriel, Saka, Ramsdale, Martinelli and Nelson. pic.twitter.com/8cl34sRghY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2023

The Norwegian is clearly one of the stalwarts in the Arsenal dressing room right now and the Gunners need to hold on to players like him if they want to compete for major trophies every season.

The 24-year-old has made an impressive start to the new campaign, scoring twice in the Premier League already. He will look to build on his performances from last season and help Arsenal push for the Premier League title once again.