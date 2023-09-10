Newcastle United are hoping to agree on a new deal with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for the Magpies and it is no surprise that they are keeping hoping to keep him at the club for the long term.

According to Luke Edwards from the Telegraph, the deal is currently not agreed between the two parties but significant progress has been made.

Apparently, the deal is likely to contain a very high release clause in excess of £100 million. Guimaraes is one of the best midfielders in the league and he was linked with a number of clubs recently.

As per @FabrizioRomano, #nufc have been talking to Bruno and his representatives for some time about extending contract. Significant progress been made over last few days. Deal not totally agreed. Extension key and may contain a very high release clause in excess of £100m — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) September 8, 2023

Newcastle clearly do not want to sell him anytime soon and therefore it is no surprise that there including a substantial release clause in his contract.

His suitors will have to pay a premium if they want to sign him in the near future.

The Brazilian international has the quality to improve most teams in the country and Newcastle will be hoping that he can stay for the long term and help them with major trophies.