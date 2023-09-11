Ansu Fati has some lofty goals for this season with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Becoming one of the surprise deals of this summer’s transfer window, the Barcelona forward sealed a season-long loan move to the Seagulls.

Now set to work under highly-rated manager Roberto De Zerbi, Fati, 20, will be hoping to remind Barcelona why their academy invested so much time and effort in his development.

And expected to play an important role for his new Premier League club as De Zerbi prepares for a season featuring Europa League football, Fati is hopeful his new side can better last season’s achievements.

“I want to have a really great season at Brighton — fight for the team, try to qualify for Europe again like they did last year” the on-loan Barcelona attacker said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“If we can qualify for the Champions League that would be even better.”

