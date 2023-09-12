Defender Chelsea tried to sell in summer could still play under Pochettino

Chelsea tried to offload Trevoh Chalobah during the summer transfer window, and although Bayern Munich expressed a strong interest, a move for the defender failed to materialise.

Failing to leave Stamford Bridge over the summer, Chalobah, 24, is now set to stay with the Blues until at least the January transfer window opens.

However, although its fair to say that his status is surplus to requirements, according to journalist Liam Twomey, the 24-year-old could still play an important role for Mauricio Pochettino.

Even though defenders are not something Chelsea lack due to having 11, including Chalobah, within their senior first team, fans know just how many options US billionaire owner Todd Boehly likes to give his manager.

And with this season likely to be one of the most competitive, as well as the fixtures coming thick and fast, Pochettino will be grateful for all the help he can get, especially at the back after his side have managed just one clean sheet in their last five games.

