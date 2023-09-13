Big European club considering Frank Lampard to take over as new manager

Lyon sacked Laurent Blanc after a poor start to their campaign and now the French club are looking to appoint a former Chelsea boss as their new coach.

The Ligue 1 outfit are currently bottom of the league having lost three of their opening four matches and that was enough for the club to relieve Blanc of his duties.

Several names have been linked to the job since but 90min have reported a surprise candidate for the big Europan role. They state that Lyon are considering appointing Frank Lampard as their new head coach which would be a shock given the poor jobs the former midfielder has done recently.

? Lyon are considering appointing Frank Lampard as their new head coach after sacking Laurent Blanc. (Source: 90min) pic.twitter.com/tXsrt4cObs — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 13, 2023

Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea over the summer, where he filled in temporarily following the sacking of Graham Potter. The 45-year-old had an appalling record at the club during his second stint and it saw him become the first manager in the 118-year history of the Blues to lose each of his first four matches in charge of the club.

This followed a terrible time at Everton which left the Toffees in major relegation trouble before Sean Dyche took over midway through the 2022/23 campaign.

Appointing Lampard would be a big risk for Lyon and given their poor start to the campaign, it could have dire consequences. However, it would also be a good place for Lampard to show his credentials as a manager and doing a good job in France would help shake off any negative connotations attached to his managerial career.