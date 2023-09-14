Arsenal star on Juventus’ list of Paul Pogba replacements

Juventus are preparing for life after Paul Pogba should the midfielder be found guilty of breaching anti-doping regulations and the Italian side have their eyes set on a star in Arsenal’s squad.

According to La Repubblica via the BBC, Juventus are lining up Arsenal’s Thomas Partey as a potential replacement for Pogba, should his contract be terminated if he is found to have breached anti-doping rules.

The Frenchman has been provisionally suspended and could be banned for up to a maximum of four years after testing positive for testosterone. The positive test was reported to have occurred after Juve’s match against Udinese on August 20, a game in which he did not play.

This could bring an end to a very underwhelming second stint in Turin for Pogba and have a major impact on the future of his career

Partey was linked with a move to Juventus over the summer so the Ghana star is clearly a player the Serie A side like. The Gunners were open to a transfer at the time as long as their asking price was met but now the midfielder will be difficult to prize away from the London club with the season already underway.

The 30-year-old has received a lot of minutes this campaign and it is clear that Mikel Arteta still sees him as a key member of his squad.