Talks held: Man City remain keen on ambitious potential Chelsea transfer raid

Manchester City are reportedly still keen on the potential transfer of Chelsea right-back Reece James and have had some contact over the deal.

The England international has been a key player for the Blues in recent years and was even made club captain this season, so it seems unlikely he’ll be allowed to leave any time soon.

Still, it seems Man City remain keen on James even though they’ve tied Kyle Walker down to a new contract, according to Football Transfers.

James is a top talent who could be a fine fit for City, though one concern could be his recent injury record, which has seen him miss a lot of football.

That, however, could also play into City’s hands as it means Chelsea’s stance on James could relax in the future.

Although Football Transfers state that the 23-year-old is not currently for sale, it’s suggested that there is the sense that this stance could shift.

MCFC also raided Chelsea for Mateo Kovacic this summer, while the west Londoners also sold other big names to rivals, such as Mason Mount to Manchester United, and Kai Havertz to Arsenal.

Losing James would be a blow, but Malo Gusto has made an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge, so it’s not like CFC don’t have alternatives.