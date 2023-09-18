Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is facing two months out injured after picking up a hamstring problem in the weekend defeat at home to Brighton.

The Red Devils have had a hugely challenging few weeks, with bad results coupled with off-the-pitch issues involving Jadon Sancho and Antony, as well as the background issue of the club’s ownership, which has been uncertain for a few months.

Wan-Bissaka had improved a lot with his recent performance says for United, and so Erik ten Hag will no doubt be disappointed to be losing him for what could be two months, according to Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic…

Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for up to two months after sustaining hamstring injury in final minutes after coming on against Brighton. More on @TheAthleticFC #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) September 18, 2023

Man Utd’s official site have also confirmed the news, explaining that Wan-Bissaka didn’t start the Brighton game due to illness, and then suffered the further blow after being introduced from the bench.

This is pretty awful luck for MUFC, who are also without Mason Mount, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Sofyan Amrabat due to fitness issues at the moment.