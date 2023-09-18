Manchester United dealt another blow as much-improved player set to be out injured for two months

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is facing two months out injured after picking up a hamstring problem in the weekend defeat at home to Brighton.

The Red Devils have had a hugely challenging few weeks, with bad results coupled with off-the-pitch issues involving Jadon Sancho and Antony, as well as the background issue of the club’s ownership, which has been uncertain for a few months.

Wan-Bissaka had improved a lot with his recent performance says for United, and so Erik ten Hag will no doubt be disappointed to be losing him for what could be two months, according to Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic…

More Stories / Latest News
Phil Hay discloses what Farke told players inside the dressing room before Millwall match
Bad news for Leeds United as on-loan Tottenham man ruled out for eight weeks with knee injury
PSG vs Dortmund: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Man Utd’s official site have also confirmed the news, explaining that Wan-Bissaka didn’t start the Brighton game due to illness, and then suffered the further blow after being introduced from the bench.

This is pretty awful luck for MUFC, who are also without Mason Mount, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Sofyan Amrabat due to fitness issues at the moment.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.