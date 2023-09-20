Video: Jude Bellingham comes up trumps again with an injury time winner for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is continuing to make a name for himself at Real Madrid, this time coming to Los Blancos rescue in injury time of their Champions League fixture against Union Berlin.

The visitors to the Santiago Bernabeu were playing their first-ever match in the premier European tournament, and yet they were holding the 14-times champions goalless as the clock ticked into injury time at the end of the game.

Real Madrid had, and wasted, a number of chances in normal time, but Bellingham was Johnny on the spot again as a melee from a corner saw the ball land at his feet in the middle of the goal.

His sixth goal in six games for the club too the roof off the famous stadium.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

