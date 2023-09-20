West Ham’s unexpected stroke of luck for Liverpool clash

West Ham head to Anfield at the weekend, a ground where they’re traditionally sent packing back to east London with their tails between their legs, however, they’ve been handed a boost ahead of the fixture against Liverpool.

David Moyes’ side first have to negotiate their Europa League group stage opener against Backa Topola, before Premier League assignments take precedence again.

Aside from a reverse against a Man City side that always seem to find a way to win, the Hammers have started the 2023/24 campaign in fine form, as have the Reds.

It promises to be a great game and one of contrasting styles, given Jurgen Klopp’s penchant for all-out attack and Moyes’ more pragmatic style.

At least on this occasion West Ham can head to Merseyside full of confidence, and with Edson Alvarez being passed fit – he’s suspended for the Europa League tie – it means Moyes has a full complement of players to choose from.

“We’ve got everybody available, everybody fit and ready to play,” he was quoted as saying on the official West Ham website.

“Edson Alvarez is suspended (for the Europa League). He’s still getting used to the Premier League but he’s fine and fit and healthy.”

If the Hammers can continue their own good form in the English top-flight, it bodes well for the remainder of the campaign, given that the club still have money to spend in January from the sale of Declan Rice.