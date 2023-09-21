Brentford vs Everton: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Brentford (11th in the Premier League) take on Everton (18th in the Premier League) on Saturday 23rd of September, at the Gtech Community Stadium, at 17:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Everton managed to beat Brentford 1-0 at Goodison Park. The only goal being scored by Dwight McNeil in the first minute of the game.

Brentford lost 1-0 to Newcastle in their last Premier League game. The only goal of the game was scored by Callum Wilson from the spot, in the 64th minute.

Everton lost their last Premier League outing, losing 1-0 to Arsenal at Goodison Park. The only goal in that game was scored by substitute Leandro Trossard in the 69th minute, which secured the victory and three points for the Gunners.

How to watch Brentford vs Everton

Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

Kickoff: 17:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

Team News:

Brentford will be without Joshua Dasilva, Shandon Baptiste and Rico Henry through injury, whilst Ivan Toney is out through suspension until January. Late fitness tests will be had for the availability of Ben Mee, Kristoffer Ajer and Mikkel Damsgaard who are all recovering from injuries/knocks.

Everton will be without Seamus Coleman and Alli through injury, whilst Jack Harrison and Andre Gomes are being assessed for their availability against Brentford.

Predicted XI:

Brentford: Flekken, Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbuemo, Wissa.

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, McNeil, Doucoure, Onana, Gueye, Danjuma, Beto.