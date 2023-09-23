Video: Harry Kane’s dream start at Bayern Munich continues with brace vs Bochum

Harry Kane’s impressive start to life as a Bayern Munich player continued on Saturday as the England striker scored a brace against VFL Bochum.

The former Tottenham star made it 2-0 to the home side after 12 minutes as he pounced on a loose ball before finishing emphatically.

The second came from the penalty spot in the second half, which made it 5-0 for Bayern, and it took Kane’s tally for the season up to six goals in five Bundesliga games as fans of the German champions continue to fall in love with their new superstar striker.

HARRY KANE DOUBLES THE LEAD!!!

ALPHONSO DAVIES WITH A GREAT ASSIST!!!pic.twitter.com/tSqLOPNRtf — Football Report (@FootballReprt) September 23, 2023

HARRY KANE GETS HIS BRACE FROM THE SPOT!

?? @_papoboleiros pic.twitter.com/JLUNOJ1fEY — Football Report (@FootballReprt) September 23, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay