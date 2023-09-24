Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka trolled Tottenham midfielder James Maddison with his celebration after putting the Gunners 1-0 up in today’s North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka’s shot took a heavy deflection off Cristian Romeo on the way in to the back of the net, but they all count and Mikel Arteta’s side certainly enjoyed their early breakthrough in today’s big game.

Saka couldn’t resist copying Maddison’s celebration, mimicking throwing a dart, which his England teammate has done for both Spurs and former club Leicester City.

See below for Saka enjoying his moment with this cheeky little dig at Maddison…

Bukayo Saka did James Maddison's celebration after Arsenal took the lead in the North London derby ? pic.twitter.com/i7dCqrR3pC — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 24, 2023

Arsenal were the favourites for this game and the game seems to be playing out that way so far, with the home side on top for much of this first half.

Still, Tottenham have also started the season well so AFC would do well not to take them lightly or things could change in the second half.