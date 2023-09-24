Aston Villa came out as 1-0 winners against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier today as Mauricio Pochettino’s continues to have a struggling start to his career with The Blues.

Gusto was sent off for a rash tackle early in the second half and Ollie Watkins scored with a brilliant finish in the 73rd minute to win it for Villa.

Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez had a brilliant game in goal as he made 4 crucial saves to deny Chelsea.

The Argentinean who has built himself a reputation for winding up opposition players and fans was at it again during the game.

The goalkeeper was spotted time wasting on a number of occasions, which certainly managed to get under the home crowd’s skin. The Athletic reporter Tanswell shared it on X:

“Emi Martinez is winding up the Chelsea crowd, not that he cares. Every other free-kick he has taken ages. The moment Jackson stands in front of the ball, but with his back turned, Martinez smashes it against his legs. Jackson booked for stopping a quick free-kick. Artful.”

And after the game he was seen with both his hands up in the air as he went on to celebrate with the away supporters.

Watch the clip below: