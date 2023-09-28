Rangers team news to face Aberdeen

Rangers (3rd in the Scottish Premiership) take on Aberdeen (11th in the Scottish Premiership) on Saturday 30th of September, at the Ibrox Stadium, at 15:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced, Rangers were victorious over Aberdeen, with a 1-0 win at the Ibrox. The only goal of the game being scored by Todd Cantwell.

Rangers won their last Scottish Premiership outing, beating Motherwell 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Cyriel Dessers in the 24th minute.

Aberdeen also won in their last Scottish Premiership game, beating Ross County 4-0. Goals from Bojan Miovski (x2), Duk and Jamie McGrath for Aberdeen.

How to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen

Date: Saturday, September 30th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Team News:

Rangers will remain without Todd Cantwell, Danilo, Nicolas Raskin and Stevan Davis all through injury. The rest of the squad looks to be fit and available for this weekend’s clash against Aberdeen.

Predicted XI:

Rangers: Butland, Barisic, Davies, Goldson, Tavernier, Lundstrum, Cifuentes, Matondo, Lammers, Sima, Dessers.

Aberdeen: Roos, Jensen, Rubezic, Gartenmann, McGarry, Shinnie, Barron, Devlin, McGrath, Duk, Miovski.