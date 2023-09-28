Zinedine Zidane has an agreement with Newcastle owners to take over manager role

When it comes to football managers currently out of work, Zinedine Zidane is one of the best available but he might not be for long as the Real Madrid legend is said to have an agreement in place to become the next manager of Marseille should the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) successfully takeover the club.

According to a report in France Bleu Provence, Zidane has a theoretical agreement in place with the PIF, who are also owners of Newcastle United, to become the next manager of his boyhood club should they take over the Ligue 1 side in the future.

The Saudis are aiming to take over Marseille from current owner Frank McCourt and are keen to submit a bid, although it appears that, as things stand, McCourt is unwilling to sell.

It is believed that PIF have identified OM as the ideal club to take over due to their status and standing in French football, and it would also allow them to directly compete with their regional rivals Qatar, who own French giants Paris Saint-Germian.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 and has been linked to jobs such as Man United and the France national team in the time since. None of these materialised, leaving the Frenchman still without a job.

The 51-year-old has had a hugely successful career in management having won three Champions League titles across two stints at Real Madrid, alongside two La Liga titles. However, nothing would compare to winning trophies with his boyhood club after years without one.